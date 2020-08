Acuna went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

The 22-year-old star came into the game with a miserable .455 OPS and 17 strikeouts through eight games, but it was only a matter of time before Acuna's bat woke up in a big way. His sixth-inning solo shot off Franklyn Kilome was his first homer of the season, but there should be many more coming as he shakes off his slump.