Acuna was carted off the field after appearing to suffer a right leg injury while jumping for a fly ball during Saturday's game against the Marlins, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. He went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI, run scored, walk and stolen base before exiting.

Acuna initially tried to walk off under his own power, but he was ultimately carted off after he fell back to the ground. Given the pain the outfielder appeared to be in, it seems very possible that he could have suffered a serious injury. He will be evaluated by the club's medical staff, and Atlanta should provide additional update later Saturday.