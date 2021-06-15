Acuna (pectoral) will start in right field and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Just as manager Brian Snitker suggested was the case, Acuna will be back in the lineup for Atlanta's first game since the star outfielder exited Sunday's 6-4 win over the Marlins with right pectoral tightness. Acuna's removal was described as precautionary at the time, and after having Monday off to recuperate, he looks like he'll be ready to fill an everyday role during Atlanta's six-game week. The 23-year-old is off to an excellent start to June, batting .279 with two home runs, 13 runs, six RBI and six stolen bases through his first 12 games of the month.