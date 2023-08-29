Acuna went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, a walk, four total runs, five total RBI and two stolen bases Monday in a 14-5 rout of the Rockies.

Acuna stuffed the stat sheet with a huge performance that included a season-high five RBI. The superstar outfielder finished with his second four-hit game of the campaign, and this was also the second time this season that he's scored four times in a contest. Acuna reached 60 steals with his theft in the seventh inning, and he added another swipe in the following frame. He also hit his 29th long ball of the campaign, crushing a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Acuna needs just one more home run to notch the first 30/60 season in major-league history.