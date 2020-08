Acuna (wrist) will participate in batting practice Sunday and could be activated early this week, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

The 22-year-old resumed swinging a bat Saturday, and manager Brian Snitker said he's "getting closer" to his return. Acuna has already been sidelined for the 10-day minimum and is eligible to be activated, and he may be ready to go for the upcoming two-game set against the Yankees, which begins Tuesday.