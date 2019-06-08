Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Acuna plated a run in the second inning on a base knock, launched a solo shot in the fourth and drove home another run in the fifth on a single to right center. The 21-year-old has now extended his hitting streak to seven games, going deep twice and driving in seven over that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories