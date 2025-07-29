Acuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk, and an additional run scored in Monday's 10-7 victory over the Royals.

The Atlanta superstar tied the game at 2-2 with a titanic 468-foot, two-run blast off Kansas City starter Rich Hill in the third. Acuna has found his power stroke over his last 14 games, hitting .255 (14-for-55) with five homers, 14 runs scored and eight RBI. In 235 total plate appearances, the 27-year-old is slashing .309/.430/.582 with 48 runs scored and 26 RBI across 54 games.