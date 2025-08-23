Acuna went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Mets.

He took rookie Nolan McLean deep for a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning before adding an RBI single in the eighth. Acuna has 15 long balls in only 62 games this season, a 39-homer pace over a full campaign, and in seven contests since returning from a calf strain he's batting .296 (8-for-27) with one double, one home run, one steal, four RBI and five runs.