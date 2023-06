Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's win over the Twins.

He wrapped up the scoring on the night in the seventh inning, crushing a Emilio Pagan splitter that stayed up in the zone deep to left-center field. Acuna has reached base safely in 15 straight games, a stretch that's seen him slash .333/.411/.651 with five of his 17 homers and seven of his NL-leading 35 steals on the season.