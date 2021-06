Acuna went 3-for-4 with home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-5 win at Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old launched a solo homer 460 feet to left field during the third inning, and he tacked on a pair of insurances runs with a two-RBI single during the eighth. Acuna was 1-for-11 with five strikeouts over the previous three contests, but he busted out of the mini-slump Tuesday. He has a .288/.395/.621 slash line with 18 home runs and 38 RBI in 54 games.