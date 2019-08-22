Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

His fifth-inning blast off Caleb Smith gave Acuna 11 homers in August and 36 on the year. The 21-year-old was also caught stealing for the second time in three games, leaving him stalled at 29 steals on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories