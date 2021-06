Acuna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a 1-0 win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader with St. Louis.

Acuna's third inning homer to center was the only run in the entire game and proved to be all the support Atlanta starter Drew Smyly would need. The blast was Acuna's first since June 8 and was his 19th on the season which puts him alone at fifth in the bigs.