Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a hit by pitch and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Acuna opened the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot off Zach Thompson. Four of Acuna's six homers this season have come in his last six games, a span in which he's gone 10-for-23 (.435). The outfielder owns a strong .316/.411/.538 slash line with 16 RBI, 24 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 31 contests.