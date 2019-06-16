Acuna went 4-for-5 with a home run, a HBP and two RBI in a 15-1 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Acuna registered three singles before blasting a slider from Jerad Eickhoff out of the park to center field for his 16th home run. The 21-year-old extended his hitting streak to eight games and continues to swing a hot bat. Acuna has a .296/.375/.507 slash line with a .857 OPS through 71 games.