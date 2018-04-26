Acuna went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

He very nearly kicked his career off with a bang, driving the first big-league pitch he saw to the warning track in center field and coming up about three feet shy of a home run, but Acuna redeemed himself later in the game by singling up the middle and coming around to score the tying run in the eighth inning. The 20-year-old is the youngest player in the league and there will undoubtedly be growing pains -- he struck out twice Wednesday -- but his five-category upside is already apparent.