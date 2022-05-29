Acuna went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Marlins.
The 24-year-old continues to go out of his way to prove to everyone that his knee is 100 percent. Acuna now has nine steals in nine attempts in only 19 games since making his belated season debut, to go along with a .304/.412/.464 slash line, two homers, nine RBI and 11 runs.
