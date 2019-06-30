Acuna went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in a 5-4 win over the Mets on Saturday.

The 21-year-old lead-off hitter recorded hits in his first three plate appearances, raising his average to .290 on the season. Acuna is a cross-category fantasy asset, with 19 home runs and 12 stolen bases this season. His slash line now stands at .290/.373/.503 over 334 at-bats.