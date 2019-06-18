Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and a walk in a 12-3 victory against the Mets on Monday.

The 21-year-old is red hot with a nine-game hitting streak. He also has hits in 16 of the last 17 games. As a result of this hot streak, Acuna's batting average is over .300 for the first time since April 25. He is batting .301 with 17 home runs, 49 RBI, 50 runs and nine steals in 289 at-bats this season.