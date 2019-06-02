Acuna went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Tigers.

Acuna did not have an extra-base hit Saturday, but went 2-for-2 with RISP to help power the Braves' offense. The 21-year-old was struggling a bit with a .125 average and 13 strikeouts in the seven games prior to playing the Tigers, but is 4-for-9 with one run and three RBI in the first two games of the series.