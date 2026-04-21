Acuna (undisclosed), who was removed from Monday's game against Washington after being hit by a pitch twice, is being considered day-to-day after X-rays returned negative.

Acuna appeared to be in pain after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during the top of the sixth inning, though the team has yet to confirm that he was removed as a result of the hand injury. His status will be worth keeping a close eye on leading up to the second game of the series Tuesday.