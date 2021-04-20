Acuna (abdomen) is considered day-to-day, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Acuna underwent an MRI on Monday after leaving Sunday's game against the Cubs with an abdominal strain. The test evidently didn't reveal any serious injury. Acuna won't start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, and the team has yet to decide whether or not he'll play Wednesday, but he should be back in the lineup before too long.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Escapes with day-to-day injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Follow-up tests await•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Diagnosed with abdominal strain•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Dealing with abdominal issue•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits with apparent injury•