Acuna went 3-for-3 with a solo home, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Cardinals.

Acuna got off to a slow start in spring training with only two hits through the first nine games, but is 5-for-5 with two home runs, four runs and four RBI in the past two games. The 21-year-old earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 with a .293/.366/.552 slash line with 26 home runs, 64 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 111 games.