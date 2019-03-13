Braves' Ronald Acuna: Continues hit binge
Acuna went 3-for-3 with a solo home, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Cardinals.
Acuna got off to a slow start in spring training with only two hits through the first nine games, but is 5-for-5 with two home runs, four runs and four RBI in the past two games. The 21-year-old earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 with a .293/.366/.552 slash line with 26 home runs, 64 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 111 games.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Bat heating up•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Swipes first bag of spring•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts first spring homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Wants to remain at leadoff•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could be cleanup man to begin 2019•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Spot in order undetermined•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...