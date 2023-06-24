Acuna went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, an additional scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Reds.

It was a slugfest in Cincinnati, with Acuna accounting for one of five Atlanta homers in an 11-10 defeat. He's now up to 16 home runs and 33 steals to go along with an eye-popping .329/.403/.563 slash line across 75 games. The 25-year-old has been the most valuable asset in rotisserie baseball so far this year, and by a fair margin over the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Corbin Carroll and Freddie Freeman.