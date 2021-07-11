Manager Brian Snitker said following Saturday's win over the Marlins that Acuna will continue to be evaluated after he was carted off the field with an apparent right leg injury, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna appeared to be in a lot of pain as he was carted off, but the club is still holding out hope that the injury isn't as serious as it initially appeared. Atlanta is hoping to have an update on the outfielder Sunday morning, and he can be considered a near-sure bet to miss Sunday's series finale.