Braves' Ronald Acuna: Continues to impress in camp
Acuna went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
He's also been putting on a show defensively this spring, and the 20-year-old has done everything he can on the field to prove he belongs in the Braves' Opening Day starting lineup, slashing a ridiculous .433/.528/.567 through 36 plate appearances with a homer and four steals. Acuna may still have to spend another few weeks at Triple-A Gwinnett in April to buy the organization an extra year of control on his contract, but it's just a matter of time before he begins his assault on big-league pitching in earnest.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Blasts first spring homer Friday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Looking comfortable in camp•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receives invite to spring training•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Back in AFL action•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Lifted with forearm contusion•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Exits after HBP•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.