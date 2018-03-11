Acuna went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

He's also been putting on a show defensively this spring, and the 20-year-old has done everything he can on the field to prove he belongs in the Braves' Opening Day starting lineup, slashing a ridiculous .433/.528/.567 through 36 plate appearances with a homer and four steals. Acuna may still have to spend another few weeks at Triple-A Gwinnett in April to buy the organization an extra year of control on his contract, but it's just a matter of time before he begins his assault on big-league pitching in earnest.