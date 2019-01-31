Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said last week that manager Brian Snitker is leaning toward deploying Acuna as the team's cleanup hitter in 2019, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Anthopoulos relayed that heading into spring camp, Snitker favors a lineup configuration featuring Ender Inciarte as the leadoff man, followed by Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman, Acuna and Nick Markakis. Snitker will likely experiment with his batting order to some degree during Grapefruit League action before settling on an ideal construction for Opening Day, but if Acuna's move to the heart of the lineup is a permanent one, it may force fantasy players to reconsider the outfielder's place among the early round options. While Acuna's RBI outlook would improve with the cleanup assignment, it would likely come with a decline in plate appearances and perhaps more significantly, fewer running opportunities than he would receive as the club's table setter, the role he filled with great success in the second half of 2018.