Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could be cleanup man to begin 2019
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said last week that manager Brian Snitker is leaning toward deploying Acuna as the team's cleanup hitter in 2019, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Anthopoulos relayed that heading into spring camp, Snitker favors a lineup configuration featuring Ender Inciarte as the leadoff man, followed by Josh Donaldson, Freddie Freeman, Acuna and Nick Markakis. Snitker will likely experiment with his batting order to some degree during Grapefruit League action before settling on an ideal construction for Opening Day, but if Acuna's move to the heart of the lineup is a permanent one, it may force fantasy players to reconsider the outfielder's place among the early round options. While Acuna's RBI outlook would improve with the cleanup assignment, it would likely come with a decline in plate appearances and perhaps more significantly, fewer running opportunities than he would receive as the club's table setter, the role he filled with great success in the second half of 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Spot in order undetermined•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Receives rare rest•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Steals 15th base in win over Phillies•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Four hits in win over Nats•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes deep, swipes base•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Reaches base four times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...
-
Strategies for third base
Third base looks to be one of the deepest positions in 2019, according to Scott White, with...