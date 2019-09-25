Acuna (hip) may not return until sometime this weekend, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Acuna exited Tuesday's game against the Royals with left hip tightness, an injury he picked up while chasing down a fly ball in the outfield in the second inning. While his removal was deemed precautionary and he's being considered day-to-day, the Braves -- who have already clinched the NL East -- figure to handle the 21-year-old with care with four games left in the season.