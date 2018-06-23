Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could return by Monday
Acuna (knee) went 0-for-2 in the first game of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, and he could return to the Braves by Monday, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Braves manager Brian Snitker wouldn't commit to that timetable, suggesting instead that the organization was prepared to give Acuna a full week at Gwinnett if it seemed necessary, but the 20-year-old did look good in his two at-bats Friday during a rain-shortened affair, running out a ground ball without any issues and blasting a ball to the warning track in center field. Expect Acuna, who sports a .265/.326/.453 slash line through his first 29 big-league games, to immediately slot back in as Atlanta's starting left fielder once he comes off the disabled list.
