Acuna (abdomen) could return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna won't be available for Wednesday's contest with cold temperatures in New York, but he hit off a tee and did some other activities Wednesday. Manager Brian Snitker said that there's a chance that Acuna could return to the lineup for Friday's series opener against Arizona. The 23-year-old has missed the last two games due to a mild abdominal strain.