Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could return Sunday
Acuna (groin) has improved enough to where he could return for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Manager Brian Snitker has considered holding Acuna out through Monday's off day, but he's "leaning toward" returning Acuna to the lineup for the series finale in Milwaukee, per Bowman. Acuna left Friday's game -- his eighth game back from a left knee sprain -- with left groin tightness. He's batting .264/.321/.466 with seven homers and two stolen bases in 37 games with the Braves this season.
