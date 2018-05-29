Braves' Ronald Acuna: Could return within two weeks
The Braves think Acuna (knee) could possibly return to action within the next two weeks, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Acuna actually lobbied to play in the second game of Monday's doubleheader, but the Braves were always going to take the cautious approach. They DL'd the 20-year-old after an MRI showed a mild ACL sprain and a lower-back contusion. Still, his prognosis is much better than could have been expected given the way his knee bent on the play Sunday. If all goes well, he could return during the June 8-10 road series in Los Angeles. Acuna is an easy hold in all formats.
