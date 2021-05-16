Acuna (ankle) could start Monday's game against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Acuna didn't start in any of the games during Atlanta's weekend series in Milwaukee, but he entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning. He struck out in his only at-bat, and manager Brian Snitker said that he would have put in a pinch runner if Acuna reached base. However, Acuna has been hitting in the cage and could be healthy enough to return for Monday's series opener against the Mets.