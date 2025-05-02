Acuna (knee) is likely still a couple weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Bowman notes that the timeline is a "best guess" on his part and that Atlanta still doesn't know exactly when Acuna will gain clearance to play in rehab games. The outfielder was cleared to ramp up activities a couple weeks ago but is still building strength in his quads as he works his way back from left ACL surgery. A season debut in late May for Acuna looks like the best-case scenario.