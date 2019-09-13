Braves' Ronald Acuna: Cranks 39th homer in loss
Acuna went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, two stolen bases and another run scored in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.
Acuna launched a solo home run off Blake Parker in the seventh inning to bring the Braves within one, but that would be the closest they'd get en route to the loss. The team-leading long ball was Acuna's 39th of the season to go with 119 runs and 36 stolen bases, all career-highs for the talented 21-year-old.
