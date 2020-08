Acuna went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and two runs scored in an 8-0 victory over Philadelphia in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

After launching his second homer of the season in the first game Sunday, Acuna blasted a pair to double his season total in the second contest. The 22-year-old superstar raised his season OPS to .913 with nine extra-base hits in 76 plate appearances.