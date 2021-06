Acuna went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Reds.

Acuna got Atlanta on the board with a third-inning RBI double before crushed a 432-foot solo blast in the fifth. The 23-year-old star is slashing .282/.389/.602 with 21 homers in 71 games. It was just his fifth homer of the month and his first since June 21.