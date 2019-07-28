Acuna went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, three RBI and a home run in Saturday's 15-7 win at Philadelphia.

Acuna extended Atlanta's lead to 4-0 during the fourth inning with his 447-foot, two-run blast, setting the tone for the Braves' offense all game. The 21-year-old is 12-for-28 with two home runs and nine RBI in his last seven contests.