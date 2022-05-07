Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Brewers.
With Atlanta wearing retro uniforms from the Hank Aaron era against Milwaukee, Acuna launched an Eric Lauer offering an Aaron-like 450 feet to center field in the fourth inning. It was Acuna's first homer since July 7 of last year, and just his second extra-base hit since returning to the lineup from a torn ACL he suffered a couple days later. Acuna's .626 OPS so far is well below his usual standards, but he's hit safely in four straight games and seems close to shaking off the last of his rust.
