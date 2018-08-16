Braves' Ronald Acuna: CT scan shows no damage
Acuna's CT scan Wednesday night confirmed no damage to his left elbow. The Braves are listing Acuna as day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game.
It appears as though Acuna could be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener versus Colorado, though it wouldn't come as a surprise to see manager Brian Snitker give him at least one day off following Wednesday's scare. During his first at-bat of the night, Acuna was drilled on the elbow by a Jose Urena fastball. He initially stayed in the game but was removed prior to the second inning. Following the contest, he also received X-Rays, which came back negative.
