Atlanta got the "best news possible" regarding the MRI on Acuna's groin Saturday, according to manager Brian Snitker, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "He's just going to be be day to day. I don't know how long it will be. But there's nothing from the MRI that showed he's going to be shut down," Snitker said.

Apparently Acuna is experiencing discomfort when he runs and slides on the basepaths, which led to Saturday's MRI. His surgically-repaired knee is reportedly not a problem at all. William Contreras got a start at designated hitter with Acuna out of the lineup.