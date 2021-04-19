Acuna left Sunday's game against the Cubs with pain in his lower abdominal muscles, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Acuna appeared to suffer the injury during a pickoff attempt in the top of the fourth inning Sunday, and he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the inning. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact Acuna's availability for Tuesday's series opener against the Yankees. Austin Riley and Guillermo Heredia are candidates to step in as the right fielder if Acuna is forced to miss additional time.