Braves' Ronald Acuna: Delivers clutch home run
Acuna went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and three RBI in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Yankees.
Acuna launched a two-run home run in the 11th inning to break a 3-3 tie, which would ultimately be enough for the win. The 20-year-old left fielder has been hot at the dish of late, as he's gone 11-for-31 with three homers and six RBI over his last seven games.
