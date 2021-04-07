Acuna went 3-for-6 with a double, two runs, one RBI, two stolen bases and one walk during Wednesday's doubleheader sweep at Washington.

The 23-year-old followed up Tuesday's two-homer performance by going 3-for-4 in Wednesday's matinee to help the Braves snatch their first win of the season. Acuna is 7-for-23 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and six strikeouts through the first six games of 2021.