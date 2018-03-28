Acuna has denied a story from ESPN Deportes that he turned down a $30 million contract extension from the Braves, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

In the wake of Scott Kingery receiving a $24 million deal from the Phillies that will allow him to begin his big-league career Opening Day, reports surfaced that Acuna had rejected an even bigger offer from the Braves, but the outfielder quickly shot them down. "To be honest I'm not sure where that came from," Acuna said through a translator Tuesday, "because as of now we haven't received a contract, no one's talked to me about it and there was no contract that was turned down or anything like that. So I'm not sure where that started from but that hasn't been the case." The phenom will begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, but the expectation is that he'll be called up April 13 once the club has secured an extra year of team control on him before free agency.