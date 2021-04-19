Acuna was diagnosed with an abdominal strain Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Acuna left Sunday's game against the Cubs in the middle of the fourth inning after he appeared to suffer the injury on a pickoff attempt. The team won't know until Monday whether the 23-year-old will need to spend time on the injured list. If Acuna does require an IL stint, Austin Riley and Guillermo Heredia could see extra playing time in right field.
