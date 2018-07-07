Braves' Ronald Acuna: Diagnosed with left groin injury
Upon his removal from Friday's tilt with Milwaukee, Acuna was diagnosed with left groin tightness.
Acuna's status for Saturday's matchup is up in the air, although he'll likely be assessed Saturday morning before a decision is made. The 20-year-old is hitting .262 with seven homers and 18 RBI through 36 games.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Leaves game with injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Delivers clutch home run•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers in three-hit day•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Batting sixth against St. Louis•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Returns from disabled list Thursday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Tracking toward return Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...