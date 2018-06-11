Acuna (knee) ran in the outfield and hit off a tee prior to the Braves' game Saturday against the Dodgers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It was the second consecutive day that Acuna tested out the health of his sprained left knee, with the outfielder seemingly coming out of the workout no worse for the wear. The 20-year-old is expected to ramp up the intensity of his activities Monday and Tuesday before the Braves determine if he's fit to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. An exact target date for Acuna's activation from the 10-day disabled list isn't yet known, but a return for the Braves' upcoming weekend series with the Padres remains plausible.