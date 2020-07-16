Acuna doubled in his lone plate appearance in Wednesday's intrasquad game, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Acuna put both his contact skills and speed on display during his brief cameo in the intrasquad game, which was called after three innings due to rain. After making solid contact on what would have been a routine base hit for most players, Acuna hustled hard out of the batter's box and was able to stretch the single into a double. Acuna was already a defensible No. 1 overall fantasy pick after providing 41 home runs and 37 steals in 2019, but his case for the top spot in drafts is further strengthened by the fact that Angels superstar Mike Trout -- whose wife is due to give birth in August -- is still weighing whether or not he wants to play during the 60-game season.