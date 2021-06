Acuna went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, one RBI, a walk and a steal in Friday's 4-3 loss to Miami.

Acuna stuffed the stat sheet as usual, stealing his 12th base of the season and producing his third multi-hit game of June. The 23-year-old slugger is slashing .282/.393/.608 with 31 extra-base hits and 50 runs scored. After not stealing a base for the last 15 games in May, Acuna has already racked up six this month.