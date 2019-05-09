Acuna went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Dodgers.

He took Clayton Kershaw deep in the fourth inning for his seventh homer of the year, but his first since April 16. Acuna put together a tepid .239/.299/.268 slash line with five runs and six RBI in the 19 games between those long balls, but Wednesday's blast could be a sign he's ready to heat up again.

